Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target Lowered to €31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($37.36) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of IDEXY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 326,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.