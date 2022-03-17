Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.38

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.38 and traded as low as $32.35. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 3,244 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

