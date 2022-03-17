Information Services (TSE:ISV) Given a C$29.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Information Services (TSE:ISVGet Rating) has been assigned a C$29.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s current price.

ISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday.

TSE:ISV remained flat at $C$22.80 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.20.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

