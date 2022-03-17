Information Services (TSE:ISV) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (TSE:ISVGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ISV. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Information Services stock remained flat at $C$22.80 on Thursday. 2,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The company has a market cap of C$399 million and a P/E ratio of 13.89.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

