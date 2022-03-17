Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

ISV has been the topic of several other research reports. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Information Services stock remained flat at $C$22.80 during trading on Thursday. 2,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$33.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.20. The company has a market cap of C$399 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

