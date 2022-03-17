Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$31.50 at Acumen Capital

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$30.75 to C$31.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Acumen Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISV. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Information Services alerts:

TSE:ISV remained flat at $C$22.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$33.87. The firm has a market cap of C$399 million and a PE ratio of 13.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.