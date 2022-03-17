Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Ingredion has increased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingredion to earn $7.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 461,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,736. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.09.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,206,000 after buying an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

