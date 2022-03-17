InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

INMD opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.98. InMode has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in InMode by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in InMode by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

