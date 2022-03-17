InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) versus Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Head to Head Contrast

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Better Therapeutics and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 InnovAge 0 7 1 0 2.13

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 554.55%. InnovAge has a consensus price target of $10.93, suggesting a potential upside of 91.73%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than InnovAge.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A InnovAge 0.74% 3.17% 2.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Therapeutics and InnovAge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InnovAge $637.80 million 1.21 -$43.99 million $0.03 190.00

Better Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InnovAge beats Better Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics Inc. is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About InnovAge (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

