Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.32. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 24,585 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Innovative Designs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDN)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Designs (IVDN)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.