Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.32. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 24,585 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Innovative Designs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDN)

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

