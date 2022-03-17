Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.88. Approximately 29,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.84.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83.
