Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 2,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.