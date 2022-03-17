InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) PT Raised to C$4.25

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at ATB Capital to C$4.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of InPlay Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

IPO traded up C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.35. 395,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.23. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.82 million and a P/E ratio of 4.10.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

