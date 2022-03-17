Insider Buying: Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 25,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 266,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,558. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

