Insider Selling: Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Sells 4,909 Shares of Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24.

Shares of TSE AC traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,668. The stock has a market cap of C$8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.31 and a 12 month high of C$29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.01.

A number of analysts have commented on AC shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark upped their price objective on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.07.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

