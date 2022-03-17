Insider Selling: Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Sells 8,849 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $67,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,013. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

