Insider Selling: Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Insider Sells 8,698 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 2,101,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,013. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,311,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,554,000 after buying an additional 1,057,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,035,898 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $14,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,843,000 after buying an additional 899,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

