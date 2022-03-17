Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells 7,900 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.18. 470,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,086. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.64. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after buying an additional 25,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 210,362 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

