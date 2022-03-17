Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 375 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) insider Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $14,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 15th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $17,036.25.
  • On Friday, January 14th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $15,210.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,267,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after buying an additional 399,521 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

