Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells 2,303 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $11.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,084. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.43.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,970,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

