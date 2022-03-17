Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 2,464 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $52,704.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,707. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

