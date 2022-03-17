Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells 2,548 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C3.ai stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 3,529,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,662. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $80.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.15.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after buying an additional 1,141,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after buying an additional 644,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after buying an additional 312,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 140,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 11.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after buying an additional 75,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

