Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,377. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

