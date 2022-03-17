Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
