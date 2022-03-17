Insider Selling: Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Corteva stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,288,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,032. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.
Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.
About Corteva (Get Rating)
Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corteva (CTVA)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.