Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO Sells 958 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total value of $138,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CW traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.83. 286,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,025. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CW shares. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

