Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO Sells 435 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

K Christopher Farkas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.90.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.83. The company had a trading volume of 286,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.44. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.