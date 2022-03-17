Insider Selling: Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) CEO Sells 5,965 Shares of Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) CEO Steven Sherman sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $15,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.88. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

