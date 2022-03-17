Insider Selling: Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) Director Reid Drury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.68, for a total transaction of C$813,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,935,212.

ENGH stock traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.25. The company had a trading volume of 154,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.36. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12 month low of C$34.21 and a 12 month high of C$64.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

