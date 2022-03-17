Insider Selling: Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) CEO Sells 2,595 Shares of Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $101,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $213.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,471,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

