Insider Selling: Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Expro Group stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 471,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,687. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

