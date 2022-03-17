Insider Selling: Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) President Sells 13,100 Shares of Stock

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HYFM traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 575,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,336. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.