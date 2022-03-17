Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 588 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $35,679.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,626 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $655,723.12.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,366. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.41. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 36.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Impinj by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Impinj by 107,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

