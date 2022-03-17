Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells 294 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 294 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $17,839.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,473 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $99,206.55.

On Monday, February 14th, Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $373,102.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.72. 162,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,366. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $950,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $10,295,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

