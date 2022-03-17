Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells 473 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $28,701.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $443,014.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.72. 162,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,366. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.41. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, lifted their target price on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at $255,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

