Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lennox International stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.43. The company had a trading volume of 185,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,401. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.92 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.76 and its 200-day moving average is $299.78.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.43.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

