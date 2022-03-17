Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Sells 11,594 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $275,705.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.58. 2,227,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 94.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nutanix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Nutanix by 95,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 193.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 170,870 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

