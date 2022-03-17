Insider Selling: Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) CEO Sells 12,301 Shares of Stock

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $47,973.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of RKLY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 584,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,158. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of -0.22.
RKLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.
Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.
