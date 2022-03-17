Insider Selling: Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) CFO Sells 8,261 Shares of Stock

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $32,217.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RKLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 584,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,158. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of -0.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

