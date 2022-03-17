Insider Selling: Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Director Sells 3,820 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gail Mandel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Gail Mandel sold 714 shares of Sabre stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $6,176.10.

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,019,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,770. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.82.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after buying an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 763,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 74,520 shares during the period.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

