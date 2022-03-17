Insider Selling: Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Sells 14,757 Shares of Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.

Shares of TSE TCN traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of C$12.23 and a one year high of C$21.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on TCN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

