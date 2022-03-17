Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 45,675 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 45,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.26, for a total transaction of C$2,798,009.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at C$1,866,135.96.

WPM traded up C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

