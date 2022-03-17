Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI) Shares Down 0.1%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.56. 30,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 35,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:INSI)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.