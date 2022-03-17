Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Brent L. Handler Sells 66,285 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) CEO Brent L. Handler sold 66,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $670,141.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ISPO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,766. Inspirato Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

ISPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Inspirato Inc is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences.

