Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Chairman Sells 31,642 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $319,584.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ISPO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 935,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,766. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISPO shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Inspirato Inc is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences.

