Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a report released on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $15.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $327.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

