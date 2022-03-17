Insured Finance (INFI) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $441,996.00 and $3,884.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,521,599 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

