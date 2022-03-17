Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,578,723. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

