Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 192,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Acas LLC increased its stake in Intel by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 29,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

