Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NTLA opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.28. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $113,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $279,839.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $522,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after buying an additional 192,393 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

